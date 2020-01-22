German DAX In Record Territory As European Stocks Try to Shake Off Coronavirus Fears

German stocks were pushing into fresh record territory on Wednesday as investors in Europe tried to shake off concerns about China’s coronavirus.

German stocks edged into fresh record territory on Wednesday, as equities across Europe struggled to get a positive foothold amid lingering concerns over the spread of China’s coronavirus.

The German DAX 30 index inched higher to 13,567.97, which puts it on pace for a new closing high, but barely. Bucking losses across Europe on Tuesday, the index rose 0.05% to finish just barely off a January 23, 2018 record close of 13,559.60.

Investors are keeping a close eye on developments surrounding China’s coronavirus, which has killed nine people and infected hundreds. The U.S. reported its first case on Tuesday. Market jitters could return if the World Health Organization labels the virus a global health emergency after its meeting on Wednesday.

The Stoxx Europe 600 traded flat at 423.55, after slipping 0.1% on Tuesday. The French CAC 40 index was flat, while the FTSE 100 index rose 0.2%.

Among companies on the move, ASML Holding announced a higher profit for the fourth quarter of 2019 and a three-year share-buyback program of up to 6 billion euros ($6.66 billion). But the memory-chip maker’s shares slipped 1.2%.

Daimler shares fell 1% after the automobile maker said earnings almost halved last year and it would book additional expenses of up to 1.5 billion euros related to Mercedes-Benz’s diesel issue.

Analysts at Evercore noted that it is the third big warning in less than nine months from the automobile maker, and that a management shake-up is needed.

Burberry Group stock fell 2.5%. In a trading statement, the luxury fashion retailer lifted its full-year revenue guidance after same-store sales rose 3% in the third quarter.

British multinational enterprise software company Sage Group reported strong trading in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and backed its fiscal year 2020 guidance. Shares jumped 4.5%.

