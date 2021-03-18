German DAX hits record high as automakers rally

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

March 18 (Reuters) - Automakers lifted the German DAX to a record high on Thursday, while euro zone blue-chip stocks jumped to pre-pandemic levels after the U.S. Federal Reserve vowed to keep interest rates low despite forecasting a surge in economic growth.

An index of euro zone's top 50 companies .STOXX50E gained 0.3% in early trading, briefly surpassing its peak hit in February last year before the COVID-19 pandemic hammered financial markets.

Germany's blue-chip DAX .GDAXI rose 0.7%, France's CAC 40 .FCHI was up 0.2%, while UK's FTSE 100 .FTSE slipped 0.1% ahead of the Bank of England's monetary policy decision due later in the day.

The wider pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 0.3% and was trading less than 2% below its all-time high.

With the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR rising in after the Fed decision, economically sensitive sectors such as automakers .SXAP, banks .SX7P, miners .SXPP and travel & leisure .SXTP led the gains in Europe.

Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE jumped 6.1%, sealing its position as the most valuable company in Germany's DAX after it overtook software maker SAP SAPG.DE on Wednesday.

Sectors considered as bond-proxies such as utilities .SX6P, food & beverage .SX3P and healthcare stocks .SXDP were trading lower.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.