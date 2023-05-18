German DAX climbs to 1-1/2-year high on US debt ceiling optimism

By Sruthi Shankar

May 18 (Reuters) - European stocks climbed on Thursday, with Germany's blue-chip index scaling to its highest in more than one year, boosted by signs that Washington was edging closer to a deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and avoid a default.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.5%, while Germany's blue-chip DAX .GDAXI rallied 1.3% to its strongest level since January 2022.

U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday after President Joe Biden and top U.S. congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy reiterated their determination to strike a deal soon to raise the debt ceiling and avoid an economically catastrophic default. .N

Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE climbed 2.2% on the carmaker's plans to overhaul its core brand to increase efficiency and returns.

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG DBKGn.DE edged 0.2% higher, recouping earlier losses after the lender agreed to pay $75 million to settle a lawsuit by women who say they were abused by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, and accused the German bank of facilitating his sex trafficking.

The main European stocks benchmarks have struggled to break out of a range this month as investors weighed the risks of further monetary policy tightening by the European Central Bank (ECB) as well as a potential U.S. recession.

Among other stocks, Italian energy services group Saipem SPMI.MI climbed 4.3% after it won two offshore contracts worth about $850 million.

In Britain, however, disappointing updates from broadband and mobile operator BT GroupBT.L and luxury brand BurberryBRBY.L limited gains in the blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE. .L

Several markets, including those in the Nordics and Switzerland, were closed for Ascension Day.

