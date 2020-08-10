German COVID-19 vaccine developer looks to raise up to $213 mln in U.S. IPO

Aug 10 (Reuters) - German biotech CureVac B.V., which is in early stages of testing its coronavirus vaccine, said on Monday it expects to raise up to $213 million in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO).

CureVac said it expects its offering of 13.33 million shares to be priced between $14.00 and $16.00 per share.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

