German court throws out Rosneft suit against Schwedt trusteeship

March 14, 2023 — 09:16 am EDT

LEIPZIG, Germany, March 14 (Reuters) - A court on Tuesday threw out a case brought forward by Rosneft ROSN.MM against Berlin's move to put the Russian firm's German subsidiaries under trusteeship and effectively take control of the Schwedt refinery.

The move by the Leipzig-based Federal Administrative Court strengthens Germany's position in how it has dealt with the energy crisis, including the decision to take control over Schwedt from Rosneft via its energy security law.

Rosneft subsequently filed a complaint with a top court in Germany against the government for taking control of its German unit.

