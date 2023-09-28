News & Insights

US Markets
PFE

German court suspends mRNA patent trial against BioNTech

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

September 28, 2023 — 04:16 am EDT

Written by Tom Kaeckenhoff for Reuters ->

Corrects second paragraph to say court will await decisions by German and European patent offices, not by federal patent court. Clarifies that third paragraph refers to separate case

DUESSELDORF, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A German court on Thursday suspended a patent trial against BioNTech 22UAy.DE over the use of mRNA technology in the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the German company together with its U.S. partner Pfizer.

The Duesseldorf regional court said it needed further clarification and suspended the case, brought by BioNTech competitor CureVac 5CV.DE, pending decisions by the German and the European patent offices on a legal challenge filed by BioNTech.

A separate patent infringement case brought by CureVac was previously suspended by the Duesseldorf court because a higher court first needs to review that patent's validity. A decision is expected in December.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.