German court suspends mRNA patent trial against BioNTech

Corrects second paragraph to say court will await decisions by German and European patent offices, not by federal patent court. Clarifies that third paragraph refers to separate case

DUESSELDORF, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A German court on Thursday suspended a patent trial against BioNTech 22UAy.DE over the use of mRNA technology in the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the German company together with its U.S. partner Pfizer.

The Duesseldorf regional court said it needed further clarification and suspended the case, brought by BioNTech competitor CureVac 5CV.DE, pending decisions by the German and the European patent offices on a legal challenge filed by BioNTech.

A separate patent infringement case brought by CureVac was previously suspended by the Duesseldorf court because a higher court first needs to review that patent's validity. A decision is expected in December.

