German court rejects injunction against Tesla factory permits in Germany

BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - A court in Germany rejected on Tuesday an injunction brought by two environmental groups against provisional building permits issued by the state of Brandenburg for Tesla's planned factory in Gruenheide near Berlin.

The testing of equipment, which is time-limited, may continue by Tesla, ruled the court in Frankfurt an der Oder, in the state of Brandenburg.

(Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

