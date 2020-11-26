German court refers dispute Nokia-Daimler licensing dispute to European Court

DUESSELDORF, Nov 26 (Reuters) - A German court on Thursday referred a dispute over patent licence fees between Nokia NOKIA.HE, the Finnish telecoms equipment maker, and German carmaker Daimler DAIGn.DE to the European Court of Justice to seek clarification on the law applying to supply chains.

The Duesseldorf Regional Court said it would suspend proceedings in Nokia's fight against Daimler over royalties for technology used in navigation systems, vehicle communications and self-driving cars.

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; writing by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((douglas.busvine@tr.com; +49 30 220 133 562;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.