German court refers dispute Nokia-Daimler licensing dispute to European Court

A German court on Thursday referred a dispute over patent licence fees between Nokia, the Finnish telecoms equipment maker, and German carmaker Daimler to the European Court of Justice to seek clarification on the law applying to supply chains.

The Duesseldorf Regional Court said it would suspend proceedings in Nokia's fight against Daimler over royalties for technology used in navigation systems, vehicle communications and self-driving cars.

