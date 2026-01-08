Markets

German Court Fines Ryanair And Rules Key Practices Unlawful

January 08, 2026

(RTTNews) - The Regional Court of Hamburg in Germany has hit Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) with a fine on Thursday for not following court orders that were obtained by eDreams ODIGEO.

They pointed out issues related to fault and bad faith, especially since Ryanair kept some prohibited terms on its website. Additionally, the court ruled that several of Ryanair's main business practices were illegal.

This includes their misleading consent practices, blanket clauses stating tickets are 'non-refundable', and their fees for tax refunds that were seen as unfair to consumers.

These decisions add to a growing list of legal troubles for Ryanair across Europe and raise more questions about whether the airline is sticking to consumer protection laws.

RYAAY is currently trading at $71.29, down $0.20 or 0.28 percent on the Nasdaq.

