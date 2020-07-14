German court bans Tesla ads claiming its cars are capable of autonomous driving

FRANKFURT, July 14 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O Germany is banned from repeating misleading claims in advertising about the capabilities of its driver assistance systems, including that its vehicles were capable of autonomous driving, a judge in Munich said on Tuesday.

Tesla can appeal the ruling.

The court heard a case brought by Germany's Wettbewerbszentrale, an industry sponsored body tasked with policing anticompetitive practices.

The Munich court agreed with the industry body's assessment and banned Tesla Germany from including "full potential for autonomous driving" and "Autopilot inclusive" in its advertising materials.

