German coronavirus tracing app downloaded almost 10 mln times - govt

Germany's smartphone app to help trace coronavirus infections has been downloaded 9.6 million times, a government spokeswoman said on Friday.

The app, which SAP SAPG.DE and Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE helped develop, was launched earlier this week.

