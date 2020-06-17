US Markets
German coronavirus tracing app downloaded 6.5 million times

Douglas Busvine Reuters
BERLIN, June 17 (Reuters) - Germany's smartphone app to help trace coronavirus infections has been downloaded 6.5 million times in the first 24 hours since its launch, the CEO of software company SAP SAPG.DE said on Wednesday.

Christian Klein said the reception was testimony to the excellent work that teams from SAP and Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE had put into readying the Corona-Warn-App in just six weeks.

