News & Insights

German consumers sue E.ON, Hanswerk Natur over heating prices, report says

Credit: REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

November 19, 2023 — 10:23 am EST

Written by Maria Martinez and Klaus Lauer for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Federation of German Consumer Organisations (vzbv) has filed class action law suits against the suppliers E.ON EONGn.DE and Hansewerk Natur over the prices they charged for district heating, Funke Mediengruppe newspapers reported on Sunday.

Neither company was immediately available for comment.

They have increased their prices by more than 100% in several areas since 2021, and have in some cases almost quadrupled them, the report said.

"E.ON and Hansewerk Natur lack the legal prerequisites for the enormous and non-transparent price increases," vzbv board member Ramona Pop was quoted as saying.

She said the district heating market in Germany is not consumer-friendly, lacks competition, freedom of choice and has little price transparency.

"With the two class actions, the vzbv is seeking direct refunds for participating consumers," Pop said, adding customers who believe they are affected can join the class actions free of charge by registering with the Federal Office of Justice.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez and Klaus Lauer; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((maria.martinez@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.