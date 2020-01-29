German consumer sentiment rises unexpectedly heading into January - GfK

German consumer morale unexpectedly rose heading into February, the GfK market research group said on Wednesday, suggesting that a partial agreement reached in the U.S.-Sino trade conflict is putting German buyers at ease.
