BERLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - Germany's antitrust regulator has launched an investigation into whether Vodafone KABLD.UL and Vantage Towers VTWRn.H impeded their competitor 1&1 with regards to radio mast use, the agency said on Friday.

(Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.