German competition regulator clears path for Novartis takeover of MorphoSys

March 12 (Reuters) - Germany's antitrust regulator on Tuesday said it approved the planned takeover of all shares in MorphoSys MORG.DE, a developer of cancer treatments, by Switzerland's Novartis. NOVN.S

"We checked very carefully that the merger would not affect competition for research and development of new drugs against a form of leukemia," Andreas Mundt, President of the Federal Cartel Office said.

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((bartosz.dabrowski@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7696560;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.