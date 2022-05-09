US Markets

German chipmaker Infineon's revenue rises 22%

Contributors
Supantha Mukherjee Reuters
European Technology &amp Telecoms Correspondent Reuters
based Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREAS GEBERT

Infineon, the leading supplier of microchips to the auto industry, on Monday reported a 22% rise in second-quarter revenue, helped by high demand for its chips due to a global shortage of semiconductors.

STOCKHOLM, May 9 (Reuters) - Infineon IFXGn.DE, the leading supplier of microchips to the auto industry, on Monday reported a 22% rise in second-quarter revenue, helped by high demand for its chips due to a global shortage of semiconductors.

The Munich-based company's revenue grew to 3.30 billion euros ($3.47 billion) ahead of expectations of 3.21 billion euros, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 0.9517 euros)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, European Technology & Telecoms Correspondent, based in Stockholm; Editing by Simon Johnson)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1004; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular