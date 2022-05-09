German chipmaker Infineon's revenue rises 22%

STOCKHOLM, May 9 (Reuters) - Infineon IFXGn.DE, the leading supplier of microchips to the auto industry, on Monday reported a 22% rise in second-quarter revenue, helped by high demand for its chips due to a global shortage of semiconductors.

The Munich-based company's revenue grew to 3.30 billion euros ($3.47 billion) ahead of expectations of 3.21 billion euros, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 0.9517 euros)

