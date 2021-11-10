German chipmaker Infineon reports 10% rise in quarterly revenue

STOCKHOLM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon IFXGn.DE reported on Wednesday a rise of 10% in fourth-quarter revenue, as a global shortage of semiconductors has driven up the prices of, and demand for, chips used in items from cars to mobile telephones.

The Munich-based company's revenue grew to 3 billion euros ($3.47 billion) from 2.72 billion euros, ahead of expectations of 2.93 billion euros, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1=0.8655 euros)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, European Technology and Telecoms Correspondent in Stockholm; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

