German chipmaker Infineon reports 10% rise in quarterly revenue

German chipmaker Infineon reported on Wednesday a rise of 10% in fourth-quarter revenue, as a global shortage of semiconductors has driven up the prices of, and demand for, chips used in items from cars to mobile telephones.

The Munich-based company's revenue grew to 3 billion euros ($3.47 billion) from 2.72 billion euros, ahead of expectations of 2.93 billion euros, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1=0.8655 euros)

