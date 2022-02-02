German chip supplier can forge M&A-free future

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Siltronic appears to be doing just fine on its own. The German silicon wafer manufacturer on Wednesday reported https://www.siltronic.com/fileadmin/investorrelations/2021/Quartal4/20220202_Siltronic_Preliminary_Figures_2021_Presentation.pdf solid annual results, days after a 4.4 billion euro takeover by Taiwanese rival GlobalWafers failed to win approval from regulators in Berlin. Siltronic’s EBITDA rose 41% to 466 million euros last year, while its EBITDA margin expanded to 33% from 27.5%.

The results are good news for a company facing doubts about its ability to compete with bigger rivals. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expect the company to invest over 2 billion euros in the next three years, including a new facility in Singapore. Though it can finance most of that out of operating cash flow, Siltronic may need to take on extra debt, which could prove a burden if the current chip shortage turns into a glut. Siltronic shares are trading 14% above their pre-bid level. But after deducting net cash, the company is valued at just 5.6 times expected EBITDA for 2022. Rivals Sumco, Shin-Etsu Chemical and GlobalWafers on average trade at a multiple of 8.1 times. Investors will need convincing that Siltronic can go it alone. (By Karen Kwok)

