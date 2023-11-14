News & Insights

German chemicals lobby sees no turnaround for sector by year's end

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

November 14, 2023 — 04:00 am EST

Written by Andrey Sychev, Anastasiia Kozlova, Patricia Weiss for Reuters ->

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Germany's chemical industry body VCI sees no turnaround for the sector by the end of this year despite a slight production uptake in the third quarter, the association said on Tuesday.

"The German chemical industry is treading water and hopes of an improvement by the end of the year are fading," Markus Steilemann, VCI president and chief executive at Covestro 1COV.DE, said in a press release.

The German chemicals sector, the country's third-largest industry, employing roughly half a million workers, continues to struggle as customers are reluctant to place new orders as prolonged economic uncertainty keeps raw materials and energy prices high.

The association recorded an annual fall in production volumes including pharmaceuticals of 6.1% in July-September, while revenue dropped by 13.8%.

However, quarter-on-quarter, production grew slightly by 0.1% - the first quarterly increase in 1.5 years. "Although the trough appears to have been reached, a turnaround is not yet discernible," the chemicals lobby said in a statement.

VCI also confirmed its gloomy annual forecast of an 8% decline in production volumes including pharmaceuticals and a 14% drop in sales.

VCI remains pessimistic even after the German government introduced a long-anticipated energy relief package.

"The government's electricity price package will not be enough to raise the international competitiveness of our companies to a new level," Steilemann said.

"We are still missing real relief for our energy-intensive industry," he added.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev, Anastasiia Kozlova and Patricia Weiss, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((andrey.sychev@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.