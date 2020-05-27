US Markets
DOW

German chemicals industry sees coronavirus hitting 2020 revenue

Contributor
Riham Alkousaa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

German chemicals association VCI on Wednesday said it expected production and revenues in the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors to drop this year, citing declining orders and supply chains disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

BERLIN, May 27 (Reuters) - German chemicals association VCI on Wednesday said it expected production and revenues in the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors to drop this year, citing declining orders and supply chains disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Christian Kullmann, president of the association that represents chemical and pharmaceutical firms with operations in Germany, said: "2020 will be a difficult year."

He added that companies would feel the impact of the pandemic strongly in the coming months.

The VCI reported a 1% drop in first-quarter revenue compared with the previous year. It warned that the sector did not feel the full impact of the pandemic in the first three months of 2020 and said it would only publish a precise forecast for the year after the second quarter.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Michelle Martin)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DOW

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular