German chemical industry scraps 2022 guidance on war in Ukraine

March 17 (Reuters) - German chemical association VCI scrapped its growth forecasts for the year, saying on Thursday that the industry's hopes for a recovery this year had come to an end with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The association, which represents Germany's third-largest industry sector, had said in December it saw production rising by 2% this year, with a 5% jump in sales. S8N2US039

VCI said that some 54% of member companies polled in a recent survey now expected a decline in both production and sales this year.

Seven out of 10 reported serious problems for their business caused by ballooning energy prices.

VCI's chief Wolfgang Grosse Entrup warned that a halt to imports of Russian natural gas would have massive consequences for the sector due to its ripple effect through the value chain.

Russia and Ukraine together account for just under 3% of German chemical and pharmaceutical exports, which add up to more than 6.8 billion euros ($7.52 billion), VCI said.

Production in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries, which are important contributors to Germany's gross domestic product, grew by 2.9% year-on-year in the fourth quarter.

Producer prices increased by 16.5% and sector revenues rose 23.4%, largely on demand for German chemical products and vaccines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, VCI said.

