BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has tested positive for coronavirus and is showing mild symptoms, the TV news channel ntv reported on Monday.

The chancellor is isolating, ntv said, citing Scholz's spokesperson.

(Writing by Matthias Williams,)

