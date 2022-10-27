German Chancellor says a solution can be found on speculative gas price spikes

Contributors
Miranda Murray Reuters
Angeliki Koutantou Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday that EU energy ministers still have much work to do but a solution could be found to speculative spikes for gas prices.

"There's still more work to do for energy ministers, especially when it comes to avoiding speculative price spikes," Scholz said after meeting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens.

Mitsotakis said that EU energy ministers need to find a solution when they meet on November 24.

