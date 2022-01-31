German chancellor backs plans for 'one or more' LNG terminals

Contributor
Andreas Rinke Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

BERLIN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz supports plans to build one or more liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in the country, a government spokesperson said on Monday, amid concerns about Germany's dependence on pipeline gas from Russia.

Europe's LNG terminals are currently operating at 71% capacity, an economy ministry spokesperson said in the same regular news conference.

