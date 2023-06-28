German cartel office: Deutsche Bahn violating antitrust laws

adds Deutsche Bahn reaction

BERLIN, June 28 (Reuters) - Germany's cartel office said on Wednesday that state rail operator Deutsche Bahn DBN.UL is in violation of antitrust laws and needs to change certain practices and contractual clauses.

"Mobility platforms' services, which enable integrated route planning for travellers, are inconceivable without the integration of Deutsche Bahn's offers and transport data. Therefore, Deutsche Bahn is subject to abuse control under cartel law and has special obligations towards other companies," said Andreas Mundt, president of the cartel office.

Deutsche Bahn pushed back against the cartel office's decision and said it would appeal it.

The decision also has far-reaching economic consequences for its business, said, adding: "The high additional costs resulting from the required changes to the distribution model are not offset by corresponding savings or additional revenues."

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer, writing by Miranda Murray and Andrey Sychev, Editing by Friederike Heine)

