German cartel office says it cleared takeover plans for Schufa credit agency

Germany's cartel office said on Monday that it had cleared plans filed by Swedish financial investor EQT and the TeamBank credit cooperative to acquire German private credit bureau Schufa.

The office said in January that it was reviewing EQT's plan to acquire 100% of Schufa, as well as TeamBank's plans to acquire a minority share in the company.

As a result of the clearances, both bidders have the opportunity to complete the acquisitions under merger control law, the office said. However the bidding competition continues is based solely on business decisions, the office said.

