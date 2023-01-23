Markets
PYPL

German cartel office initiates proceedings against PayPal

Credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

January 23, 2023 — 05:13 am EST

Written by Kirsti Knolle for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Germany's cartel office regulator on Monday said it had initiated proceedings against payment company PayPal Europe PYPL.O over possible hindrance against competitors.

Subject of the proceedings were PayPal's rules for extra charges and the presentation of PayPal in the terms of use for Germany, the watchdog said.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Matthias Williams)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133561;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PYPL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.