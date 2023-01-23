German cartel office initiates proceedings against PayPal

BERLIN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Germany's cartel office regulator on Monday said it had initiated proceedings against payment company PayPal Europe PYPL.O over possible hindrance against competitors.

Subject of the proceedings were PayPal's rules for extra charges and the presentation of PayPal in the terms of use for Germany, the watchdog said.

