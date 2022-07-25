German cartel office gives green light for warplane consortium

BERLIN, July 25 (Reuters) - Germany's cartel office gave the go-ahead on Monday for the creation of a German consortium that will help develop a new European next-generation combat jet system.

The office approved the creation of the joint venture between Airbus Defence and Space GmbH, German FCMS GbR and MBDA Deutschland GmbH as a contracting partner to carry out research for the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) project.

FCAS, which has been dogged by political and corporate differences, has been designed to replace the Eurofighter and Dassault's Rafale with a combination of manned and unmanned aircraft from 2040.

The 100 billion euro ($102.39 billion) project's main government backers are France, Germany and Spain.

"The creation of the joint venture does not raise any competition concerns," Andreas Mundt, president of the Bundeskartellamt said in a statement on the German consortium.

"The joint project is a research and development cooperation set up by companies with differing competencies, which is aimed at innovative and future markets," he added. "It was therefore possible to clear the project swiftly."

Airbus Defence and Space GmbH, German FCMS GbR and MBDA Deutschland GmbH will each acquire one third of the shares in the joint venture.

($1 = 0.9767 euros)

