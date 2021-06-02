Markets

German cartel office examining Vonovia's takeover of Deutsche Wohnen

Matthias Inveradi Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

German real estate firm Vonovia has submitted its plan for takeover of rival Deutsche Wohnen to Germany's antitrust authorities, the cartel office said on Wednesday.

Last month, Germany's two biggest listed landlords announced their merger plan in an 18 billion euro ($22 billion) deal.

The deal is expected to face few antitrust concerns as Vonovia only has a 0.9% share of Germany's residential market, according to credit rating agency Scope.

