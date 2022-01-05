US Markets
GOOGL

German cartel office examining Google, considering cases involving Amazon, Apple, Meta

Contributor
Thomas Escritt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Germany's cartel office said it had determined that Alphabet and its subsidiary Google met the scale threshold required for it to be subject to the new expanded supervisory powers it has been given to regulate digital companies.

BERLIN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Germany's cartel office said it had determined that Alphabet and its subsidiary Google met the scale threshold required for it to be subject to the new expanded supervisory powers it has been given to regulate digital companies.

The regulator said on Wednesday that it was already looking more intensively at Google's use of personal data and the Google News Showcase product under the new powers and was also considering further cases involving Amazon, Apple and Facebook owner Meta.

Under new regulations that came into force at the start of this year, the regulator can ban companies that have particular market weight from carrying out practices that harm market competition.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((thomas.escritt@thomsonreuters.com; @tomescritt; +49 30 2201 33579;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL AMZN AAPL FB

Other Topics

Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular