German cartel office clears Rheinmetall, Ukrainian defence firm JV in Kyiv

Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

September 28, 2023 — 05:29 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Germany's cartel office on Thursday cleared the formation of a joint venture between German defence contractor Rheinmetall RHMG.DE and the state-owned Ukrainian Defense Industry (UDI).

The joint venture is to be based in Kyiv and will work on service and maintenance for military vehicles there, so it poses no competitive overlaps in Germany, the cartel office said.

Rheinmetall is a manufacturer of military vehicles including the Leopard main battle tank and Puma infantry fighting vehicle.

UDI is a Ukrainian state-owned company in the defence sector with around 67,000 employees.

