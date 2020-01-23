German car parts maker ZF gains EU okay for $7 bln Wabco buy

German car parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen [ZFF.UL] secured on Thursday unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $7 billion bid for U.S. rival Wabco aimed at reinforcing its expertise in autonomous-driving technologies.
