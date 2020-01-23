Markets

German car parts maker ZF gains EU okay for $7 bln Wabco buy

Publisher
Reuters
Published

German car parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen [ZFF.UL] secured on Thursday unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $7 billion bid for U.S. rival Wabco aimed at reinforcing its expertise in autonomous-driving technologies.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular