German car parts maker Novem plans Frankfurt IPO in July

BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - German car parts maker Novem said on Tuesday it plans to float on the Frankfurt stock exchange in July 2021, the latest in a string of initial public offerings in Germany.

The supplier of decorative interiors to car manufacturers said it planned to raise around 50 million euros ($60 million) via a private placement of new shares from a capital increase while existing shareholders would also sell shares.

($1 = 0.8391 euros)

(Reporting by Caroline Copley, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((Caroline.Copley@thomsonreuters.com; +49 (0)30 2201 33584 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.