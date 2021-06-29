German car parts maker Novem plans Frankfurt IPO in July

Caroline Copley Reuters
Published

German car parts maker Novem said on Tuesday it plans to float on the Frankfurt stock exchange in July 2021, the latest in a string of initial public offerings in Germany.

The supplier of decorative interiors to car manufacturers said it planned to raise around 50 million euros ($60 million) via a private placement of new shares from a capital increase while existing shareholders would also sell shares.

($1 = 0.8391 euros)

