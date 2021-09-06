German Cal '22 power up 1.8% at contract high, sets continuous year-ahead record

Rising fuels and carbon prices on Monday drove up German Calendar Year 2022 baseload power to 91.4 euros ($108.41)a megawatt hour (MWh), a new contract record which was up 1.8% from the previous session's close.

This level for the European wholesale electricity benchmark was also the highest the EEX bourse has seen on its continuous Year-Ahead position F1BYc1, which previously peaked in July 2008 at 90.8 euros/MWh.

