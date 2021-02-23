World Markets

German cabinet set to extend Afghanistan mission into 2022, defence minister says

Sabine Siebold Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/OMAR SOBHANI

The cabinet in Berlin will give the green light on Wednesday for an extension of Germany's military mission in Afghanistan until Jan 31, 2022, German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Tuesday.

The current parliamentary mandate for the German operation with up to 1,300 troops expires at the end of March while the new U.S. government is reviewing a 2020 agreement with the Taliban which called for foreign troops to withdraw by May 1.

A premature withdrawal of NATO troops could jeopardize peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, Kramp-Karrenbauer warned, adding NATO troops needed to prepare for Taliban violence should they stay beyond the end of April.

