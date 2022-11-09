German cabinet blocks Chinese takeover of Elmos chip factory, ERS - source

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Germany's cabinet has agreed to block the prospective Chinese takeovers of Elmos' ELGG.DE chip factory and semiconductor firm ERS Electronic, a government source said on Wednesday.

The economy ministry had previously said a Chinese takeover of the Elmos factory would pose a threat to national security.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government is working on a China strategy focused on reducing one-sided dependencies and encouraging diversification, as well as protecting infrastructure and preventing technology leakage.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Rachel More)

