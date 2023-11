BERLIN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Germany's cabinet has agreed a draft supplementary budget for 2023, the finance ministry said on Monday, as the government takes steps to alleviate a budget crisis after a court ruling this month.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

(Reporting by Christian Kraemer, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.