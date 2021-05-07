German businesses grow exports for 11th month running

Contributors
Thomas Escritt Reuters
Rene Wagner Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

German companies defied the coronavirus crisis to grow their exports for the eleventh month in a row, data from the Statistics Office showed on Friday, with export growth coming in at 1.2%, twice the rate economists had forecast.

BERLIN, May 7 (Reuters) - German companies defied the coronavirus crisis to grow their exports for the eleventh month in a row, data from the Statistics Office showed on Friday, with export growth coming in at 1.2%, twice the rate economists had forecast.

But imports also surged, with Germany importing 6.5% more by value in March than in the previous month, well ahead of a forecast of 0.7%, pushing the trade balance to its lowest level since last April.

The export surge lowered the trade balance to 14.3 billion euros ($17.24 billion), its lowest level since last April.

($1 = 0.8295 euros)

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Rene Wagner; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((thomas.escritt@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33579 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More