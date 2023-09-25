German business sentiment worsens in September - Ifo

Adds details

BERLIN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - German business morale deteriorated in September, falling for the fifth month in a row, a survey showed on Monday.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index stood at 85.7 versus a forecast of 85.2, according to analysts polled by Reuters.

This is a decline from a revised 85.8 in August.

"The German economy is treading water," Ifo president Clemens Fuest said.

Companies were less satisfied than in the previous month with their current business situation. However, their pessimism regarding the coming months dissipated slightly.

(Reporting by Friederike Heine and Maria Martinez, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((Friederike.Heine@thomsonreuters.com))

