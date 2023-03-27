German business sentiment unexpectedly rises in March

BERLIN, March 27 (Reuters) - German business morale unexpectedly rose in March, adding to signs that Europe's largest economy is recovering despite the energy crisis and high inflation, a survey showed on Monday.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index stood at 93.3 following a reading of 91.1 in February. A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a March reading of 91.0.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.