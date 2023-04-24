News & Insights

German business sentiment improves slightly in April

Credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

April 24, 2023 — 04:10 am EDT

Written by Rachel More, Miranda Murray, Maria Martinez for Reuters ->

Adds details, quote

BERLIN, April 24 (Reuters) - German business morale rose slightly in April due to an improvement in companies' expectations, adding to positive signs as Europe's largest economy hopes to have dodged a winter recession, a survey showed on Monday.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index stood at 93.6 following a revised reading of 93.2 in March. The increase was weaker than expected, with a Reuters poll of analysts pointing to an April reading of 94.0.

"German business worries are abating, but the economy is still lacking dynamism," Ifo's president Clemens Fuest said.

While companies' expectations improved, they assessed their current situation as slightly worse, the institute said.

(Reporting by Rachel More, Miranda Murray and Maria Martinez)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.