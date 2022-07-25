German business sentiment falls more than expected in July

BERLIN, July 25 (Reuters) - German business morale fell more than expected in July as high energy prices and the threat of gas shortages weigh on Europe's largest economy, a survey showed on Monday.

The Ifo institute said its business climax index was 88.6 following a downwardly revised reading of 92.2 in June, when the closely watched indicator had fallen more than expected.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a July reading of 90.2.

(Reporting by Rachel More and Miranda Murray)

