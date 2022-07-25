German business sentiment falls more than expected in July

Rachel More Reuters
Miranda Murray Reuters
German business morale fell more than expected in July as high energy prices and the threat of gas shortages weigh on Europe's largest economy, a survey showed on Monday.

The Ifo institute said its business climax index was 88.6 following a downwardly revised reading of 92.2 in June, when the closely watched indicator had fallen more than expected.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a July reading of 90.2.

