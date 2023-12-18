News & Insights

German business sentiment falls in December - Ifo

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE NITSCHKE

December 18, 2023 — 04:09 am EST

Written by Maria Martinez for Reuters ->

By Maria Martinez

BERLIN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - German business morale unexpectedly worsened in December, the Ifo institute said on Monday after its latest survey also showed a decline in both expectations and current conditions.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index stood at 86.4 versus the 87.8 forecasts by analysts in a Reuters poll, following a revised reading of 87.2 in November.

"As the year draws to a close, the German economy remains weak," Ifo president Clemens Fuest said.

Companies were less satisfied with their current business, with the current situation index falling to 88.5 from 89.4 in November.

They were also more sceptical about the first half of 2024, with the expectations component showing a decline to 84.3 in December from 85.1 in the previous month.

The German economy has a demand problem, Ifo's head of surveys, Klaus Wohlrabe, told Reuters.

He also noted that the data point to a slight contraction in gross domestic product in the fourth quarter.

The German economy already contracted in the third quarter. Two consecutive quarters of negative growth are considered a technical recession.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More and Miral Fahmy)

((miranda.murray@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.