German business sentiment falls in August

German business morale fell in August as uncertainty among companies remains high and Europe's largest economy is expected to shrink in the third quarter, a survey said on Thursday.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index was 88.5 following an upwardly revised reading of 88.7 in July.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to an August reading of 86.8.

