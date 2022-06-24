German business sentiment clouds over but no sign of recession - Ifo

Contributors
Rachel More Reuters
Rene Wagner Reuters
Miranda Murray Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE

German business morale fell more than expected in June but a recession was not yet in sight despite rising energy prices and the threat of gas shortages, a survey showed on Friday.

Adds quotes, details

BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - German business morale fell more than expected in June but a recession was not yet in sight despite rising energy prices and the threat of gas shortages, a survey showed on Friday.

The Ifo institute said its business climax index dropped to 92.3 following a reading of 93.0 in May, when the closely watched indicator posted a surprise recovery despite the economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a minimal fall in June to a reading of 92.9.

"Despite increased uncertainty, there are no signs of a recession at the moment," Ifo expert Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters. "However, the threat of a gas shortage has significantly increased uncertainty among companies."

Not all sectors were suffering equally, as manufacturing and trade took significant hits while there was clear improvement in a services sector no longer encumbered by COVID-19 lockdowns, the data showed.

However, supply bottlenecks - which are slowing down carmakers, for example - have eased only minimally and high inflation continued to suppress consumer spending, Wohlrabe said.

(Reporting by Rachel More, Rene Wagner and Miranda Murray; Editing by Paul Carrel)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters