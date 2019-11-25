German business morale rises in November

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

German business morale rose, as expected, in November and Europe's largest economy is showing resilience after contracting earlier in the year, a survey showed on Monday.

BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - German business morale rose, as expected, in November and Europe's largest economy is showing resilience after contracting earlier in the year, a survey showed on Monday.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index rose to 95.0 in November from 94.7 in October. The November reading was in line with a Reuters consensus forecast.

"In the service sector, the business climate has improved," Ifo President Clemens Fuest said in a statement. "Traders were more satisfied with the current situation ... The signs are that business will be very good this Christmas."

"Manufacturing, however, is still stuck in recession," he added.

(Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com;; +49 30 2888 5216; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: paul.carrel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More