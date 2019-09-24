German business morale rises as "downturn takes a breather"

German business sentiment rose in September as companies took a better view of current conditions but their expectations deteriorated as Europe's largest economy teeters on the brink of recession, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index rose to 94.6 from 94.3 in August. The September reading compared with a consensus forecast for 94.4.

"The downturn is taking a breather," Ifo President Clemens Fuest said in a statement.

