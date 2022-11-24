German business morale recovers in November - Ifo

November 24, 2022 — 04:01 am EST

Written by Miranda Murray and Rachel More for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - German business morale rose further than expected in November, a survey said on Thursday.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index was 86.3 following a revised reading of 84.5 in October.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a November reading of 85.0.

