German business morale plummets to record low on virus impact

German business morale crashed in April in its most dramatic fall on record and hit its lowest reading ever as the coronavirus crisis strikes Europe's largest economy "with full fury", a survey showed on Friday.

The Ifo institute said its April survey showed that its business climate index slumped to 74.3 from a downwardly revised 85.9 in March. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a fall to 80.0.

"Sentiment at German companies is catastrophic," Ifo President Clemens Fuest said in a statement. "The coronavirus crisis is striking the German economy with full fury."

